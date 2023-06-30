RFK Jr. Floats Tulsi Gabbard As Potential Secretary Of State

Democratic 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Jr. floated former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s name as his potential pick for Secretary of State in a Thursday interview with Reason Magazine.

Speaking with the libertarian magazine’s Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller, Kennedy said that while he didn’t want to reveal too much, Gabbard is a person whose diplomacy skills he admires. “I don’t really want to telegraph my choices like that [but] I love Tulsi Gabbard … she understands the importance of disentangling, of unraveling the empire and unravelling the war machine.”

Gabbard and Kennedy have aligned ideologically in the past, apparently unafraid to break from their party’s orthodoxy. Gabbard, who abandoned the Democratic Party in October 2022, calling them an “elitist cabal of warmongers,” is known for separating herself from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other Democratic lawmakers when she stepped down as Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in 2016 to support Bernie Sanders’ candidacy.

The very first line on Kennedy’s campaign website is “We will end the forever wars.” The two have also both been lightning rods for attacks from the Democratic Party in the past. Both have been labeled Russian assets or Putin sycophants for their views on Russian election meddling and the war in Ukraine. (RELATED: ‘F*cking Traitor’: Supposed Adult Liberals Come Unglued Over Different Opinions On Russia)

They have also allegedly both been the targets of online censorship in the past. During her 2020 presidential run, Gabbard accused the tech giant of foul play when her ad account was allegedly suspended. “After the first Democratic primary presidential debate in 2019, I was the most-searched candidate of the night. Unfortunately and suddenly, my Google ads account was mysteriously suspended without any notice or explanation. There were no responses to our multiple attempts to resolve whatever problem could have caused this. But after some time passed magically, my account was reinstated, again with no explanation or apology,” she testified to Congress in February.

Kennedy has had interviews removed or censored in the past, reportedly including a 95-minute interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson and part of an interview with comedian Theo Von.