‘Tectonic Shift’: MSNBC Guest Calls For ‘9/11’-Era Security Changes To Address ‘Threat’ Posed By Trump Supporters

An MSNBC guest called for “9/11”-era security changes to address the growing threat posed by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Paul Rieckhoff, founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and Righteous Media, called for a “tectonic shift” to address the “threat” posed by Trump supporters. Hundreds of people stormed the Capitol building during the certification of the electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. A Capitol Police officer shot and killed one of those who stormed the building. (RELATED: ‘Bizzaro Land’: Disgraced Former FBI Agent Claims Select Committee On Gov’t Weaponization Will Spur Violence)

WATCH:



“A lot of Americans are up for grabs. I wouldn’t dismiss it as just something only people on the right or watching Fox News latch on to. We are in a battle for hearts and minds and there people are on the fence,” Rieckhoff told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. “You got to have leaders and messages and messengers and programs to get to those people that bring them over into community organizing and into non-profit organizations and away from the Patriot Front and Oathkeepers.”

Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oathkeepers, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot in May. The FBI and Justice Department have faced accusations that they have become politicized in cases involving pro-life advocates and parents protesting at school board meetings and was involved in censorship following reports based on documents released to journalist Matt Taibbi by Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter.

“I think the parallels of 9/11 are important. We talked about this before. After 9/11, the laws didn’t work. They made massive changes to respond to a new threat,” Rieckhoff said. “I think we have to face the fact that many structures, laws and policies may not work. After 9/11 we created the Department of Homeland Security, there was the patriot act. There was massive change in our entire society to face the number one threat, or at least what was communicated as the number one threat.”

“We need the same kind of tectonic shift,” Rieckhoff said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.