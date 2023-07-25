Texas School Board Facing Federal Investigations Strikes Down LGBT Bathroom, Pronoun Policies

The board of the Carroll Independent School District located in Dallas-Fort Worth voted Monday to pass a series of policy changes that aim to pull back from the LGBT policies currently in place.

The new policies focus primarily on bathroom and pronoun use, as well as removing the labels “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” from the school district’s policy handbook, according to Fox 4.

The bathroom policy will require students to use the bathroom and locker room that “corresponds to their biological sex assigned at birth,” The Dallas Morning News reported. However, there are reportedly exceptions carved out to allows some students to use single-user restrooms.

The new pronoun policy will no longer mandate district employees to use the declared pronouns of their students, per the outlet, but teachers are reportedly not prohibited from using “gender-inclusive” pronouns.

BREAKING: The School Board in Southlake, Texas – Carroll ISD – is passing a few policies at their next board meeting. The radical left is up in arms. Take a look at these policies and decide for yourself: 1. The rage mob doesn’t like that the Student Code of Conduct doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/vOyP2De8fm — Danny B 🇺🇸 (@iamdima24) July 23, 2023

“We felt like it was pertinent prior to school starting to clarify where this board stands in terms of ensuring the protection of our teachers’ First Amendment rights on pronoun use and the board’s position on maintaining separate restrooms, locker rooms and other similar facilities,” Carroll ISD school board president Cameron Bryan said, according to Fox 4.

The policy changes come in the wake of a series of federal investigations opened against the school board for several allegations of racial and gender discrimination, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The ACLU has warned other districts they could face possible legal action in response to making these policy changes, Fox 4 noted.

Though Carroll ISD is currently under investigation for allegations of discrimination, the district continues to rank as one of the most successful districts within the state, based on test scores, college readiness and graduation rates, according to school ranking review site Niche.