REPORT: Video Shows Quavo Handcuffed On Yacht During Police Investigation

A newly released video shows famous rapper Quavo handcuffed on the deck of a yacht while police investigated reports of two men allegedly threatening the captain, TMZ reports.

The famous rapper was seemingly cuffed with zip ties as he held his hands behind his back, according to footage obtained by TMZ. Miami police said they received a report about an alleged strong armed robbery aboard a yacht in the Miami River. They also received calls from people on the boat saying two men were confronting the captain, TMZ reported.

The situation reportedly heated up when the captain said the yacht rental time was nearing its end. The two men in question disputed the timing and demanded a refund, according to TMZ. One of the men threatened the captain’s life if he proceeded to turn the boat around, the outlet continued, citing the incident report.

The video appears to show the Migos rapper sitting on the yacht with his hands tied while at least three police officers investigate the area. The police seemed to exchange words with the famous rapper, but the audio didn’t pick up on the nature of their conversation.

A group of women can be seen sitting on the dock while the investigation unfolds. A crew member told officers he witnessed one of the men nab the captain’s personal belongings, including his wallet and cell phone, TMZ reported. However, police noted several variations of that same allegation when they questioned the passengers on the yacht, according to the outlet.

Quavo’s attorney, Drew Findling, released a statement about the incident. “To be clear Quavo was NOT mentioned in the police report narrative,” he told the outlet. “Not only was Quavo NOT arrested, he is not even listed as a witness to any alleged dispute. Ultimately, no one on the boat was arrested.” (RELATED: REPORT: Wiz Khalifa’s Security Team Springs Into Action As Robbers Strike)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

Police reportedly located two firearms on the vessel, but said the firearms were not used in any of the alleged threats against the captain, according to TMZ.