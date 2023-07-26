‘A Lot Of Wrong Things Were Done’: Whistleblower’s Attorney Reacts To Collapse Of Hunter Biden Plea Deal

The attorney for an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower spoke out following the collapse of a plea bargain for Hunter Biden Wednesday, saying a special counsel was needed to investigate the matter.

Biden pleaded not guilty to all charges after the plea deal collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision Wednesday. Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement announced June 20, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.” (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Know What Is Worse’: Charles Hurt Says Hunter Biden Attorney Call Is ‘Wildest Corruption’ He’s Ever Seen)

“The two whistle-blowers stood a week ago in front of Congress. They were cross examined for more than six hours. They had behind-the-scenes interviews for more than 14 hours combined. These guys, Joe Ziegler and Gary Shapley, my client, they exude credibility,” Mark Lytle, Shapley’s attorney, told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “They have experience as law enforcement officers, particularly with the IRS. So I think it carries weight what they have to say.”

Two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

“You know, guys like Dan Goldman continue to attack these whistle-blowers,” Lytle continued. “Just last night, the Hunter Biden legal team tried to claim that in the filings that there were grand jury materials or tax information that were improperly filed publicly. It’s just not true. They went through the proper means. They went through the proper procedures. They have done nothing wrong.”

A lawyer on Hunter Biden’s team allegedly posed as a Republican lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee to remove a brief that included testimony from Shapley and Zeigler about interference from the Justice Department with the probe into Biden, according to the New York Post.

“They haven’t talked about the fact that the prosecutors, Leslie Wolf, the tax division attorneys, who all agreed to recommend felony charges, they’re no longer on the case. These prosecutors that showed up today in the courtroom, they’re absolutely new to the case. How could they figure out five years of investigation in a couple of weeks?” Lytle asked.

“Nobody has talked about that. All of this chaos, if you will, behind the scenes of the Department of Justice really just supports the point that there really needs to be a special counsel. This is really just been too messed up,” Lytle continued. “There needs to be a special counsel who cannot only decide what to do with the Bidens, the Biden family, the president, in terms charges, but also write a report about what happened behind the scenes here so it never happens again. Clearly a lot of wrong things were done.”

