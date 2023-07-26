Canadian Junior Hockey And Lacrosse Star Tyson Downs Dies Unexpectedly At 18

A junior hockey and lacrosse star from Owen Sound in Ontario, Canada, unexpectedly died last weekend. He was 18.

The KW Siskins hockey club and Owen Sound North Stars Lacrosse team both issues statements mourning Tyson Downs.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye for now to Tyson Downs,” posted KW Siskins on Instagram, noting that his passing was “sudden.” No information is currently available about how Downs died.

His hockey team, based out of Waterloo, credited Downs with being a great teammate.

“His passion for the game was infectious, and his dedication to the team was unparalleled,” read the post. “His passing leaves a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, Tyson. You will be missed but never forgotten.”

Playing one season for the club, Downs tallied 16 points in 45 games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KW Siskins (@kwsiskins)

Previously, Downs played for the Grey Bruce Highlanders, who also honored Downs in a tweet.

The Grey Bruce Highlanders wish to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the friends, family and teammates of Tyson Downs.@KWSiskins pic.twitter.com/1ARFdx0qGF — Grey Bruce Highlanders AAA (@HighlandersAAA) July 26, 2023

Downs’ lacrosse team, Owen Sound, also praised the 18-year-old for being a major part of their team.

“It is with terrible sadness and heartache that we pass along that one of our own, Tyson Downs, passed away over the weekend,” stated the North Stars in a Facebook post. (RELATED: Chicago Blackhawks Owner Rocky Wirtz Dies Unexpectedly At 70)

“Tyson was a massive part of our team on and off the floor, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family teammate and the Owen Sound Community.”

This summer for the North Stars, Downs — a defenseman — compiled 37 points in 13 games.