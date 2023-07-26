GOP Rep Blows Up At Biden’s DHS Chief For ‘Smiley Face’ Answers To Border Crisis Questions

Republican Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz grilled Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for putting on a “smiley face” while failing to answer questions about his job performance, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.

Mayorkas gave testimony on Wednesday about the growing border crisis and what measures the Department of Homeland Security(DHS) is taking to prevent the flow of illegal migrants who are entering the United States. Spartz accused Mayorkas of putting on a “charade and circus” for refusing to answer questions about his job performance and failing to prepare for the committee hearing. (RELATED: House GOP Releases Massive Report Alleging That Mayorkas ‘Ignored’ Laws, Lied To Congress)

“How would you grade your job, on a scale of zero to ten – how would you grade yourself?” Spartz asked.

“Congresswoman, I am immensely proud to work with the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security,” Mayorkas answered.

“No – yourself. Your job,” Spartz retorted. “How would you rate your job?”

WATCH:

Mayorkas continued to repeat his previous statement, leading Spartz to scold him for wasting the committee’s time and putting on a “smiley face” while doing so.

“You’re not answering any questions. You’re not answering any Republican questions. Is is something you intend, to not respond to any questions from Republicans? You came with that intent?” Spartz said. “You haven’t shared anything useful here! I’ll yield to Chairman Jordan, because I’m not going to be wasting your time with this charade and circus. This is a serious national security issue… and you sit in here, looking at us with this very smiley face, it’s unacceptable.”

Mayorkas is currently under investigation for “dereliction of duty” by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green. Other Republican congressional members, including Texas Rep. Pat Fallon and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, have already filed articles of impeachment against Mayorkas; the House Republican Study Committee came out in support of Mayorkas’ impeachment on Tuesday.

