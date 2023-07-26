Ireland’s Katie McCabe Scores The Most Unbelievable Corner Kick (Yes! Corner Kick!) Goal In The Women’s World Cup

This is insane.

Katie McCabe, the captain of the Ireland women’s soccer team, scored an outright amazing goal directly from a corner kick Wednesday in a World Cup game against Canada — Olympic champion Canada.

Our neighbors up north managed to pull off a comeback 2-1 victory at Perth’s Rectangular Stadium, but the first goal from Ireland in the Women’s World Cup very well may be the tournament’s best.

And if you didn’t know, goals that come from the corner are extremely, extremely … extremely rare.

After four minutes, McCabe put Ireland into the lead with just an absolutely brilliant goal by kicking the ball into the box directly from the right side. The ball went too high for any of the Canadians to reach it and went right over the goalie and into the net for the jaw-dropping score.

Just incredible.

WATCH:

OH MY GOODNESS, OH MY OLIMPICO 🇮🇪 KATIE MCCABE WHAT A WAY TO SCORE YOUR FIRST GOAL IN A FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP! pic.twitter.com/OFWwbMGd8W — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2023

KATIE MCCABE SCORES DIRECTLY FROM THE CORNER ☘️ IT’S AN O’LIMPICO 🇮🇪😏 pic.twitter.com/9IsCVqnBt1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2023

AMAZING ANGLE OF MCCABE OLIMPICO 🇮🇪☄️ Incredible view of Katie McCabe scoring directly off a corner kick for Ireland’s historic 1st World Cup goal. Next level bend & placement. Despite tough loss to Canada, will be a moment to revisit for years to come.pic.twitter.com/2HHLsmSHW1 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 26, 2023

I know Daily Caller readers tend not to be the biggest fans of soccer, but I just had to show you this goal.

From the corner though?

And since we’re on the subject of soccer right now, how about Lionel Messi last night?

Two goals and one assist to give Inter Miami a decisive 4-0 win over Atlanta United — not bad.

Like I said, I know a lot of you guys don’t like soccer, but man, there’s a lot of magical stuff going on in that sport right now. You’ve got Messi in Miami, the Women’s World Cup, the summer transfer window over in Europe with big names changing clubs, oh man, I just don’t understand how Americans can’t get into this.

The more into soccer we get, the better our chances of winning a men’s FIFA World Cup. (RELATED: REPORT: Al Hilal Offers Kylian Mbappe Historically Mammoth 1-Year, $775 Million Contract)

Let’s make it happen, Americana. Let’s make it happen.