Joy Behar Says She ‘Totally’ Agrees With Marjorie Taylor Greene On Trump

“The View” co-host Joy Behar said she is in total agreement with Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on former President Donald Trump.

The panel discussed Hunter Biden’s court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, to plead guilty to charges of purchasing a gun while being a drug user and for tax violations in 2017 and 2018. The plea agreement is now off, according to CNN.

While criticizing Republicans for raising an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, Behar said she agreed with Greene regarding his criminal indictments.

“That’s the problem. I keep seeing these indictments coming down against Trump and they’re like, ‘what are we gonna do?’ Let’s turn it around and make it about him, about Biden, instead. Take eyes off of Trump even though he’s a criminal and put your eyes on this guy instead. Marjorie Taylor Greene said something that I totally agree with, though. Stop the presses, watch.”

The producers played a clip of Greene saying she believes Trump should be “expunged” during a Newsmax interview Tuesday, but cut out her remark mid-sentence. The Georgia representative really argued that the two impeachments brought against Trump by House Democrats should be expunged and Congress should instead impeach Biden. (RELATED: ‘I’m On Marjorie’s Side’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Defend Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene After Alleged Restaurant Attack)

“Absolutely, President Trump should be expunged,” Greene said. “The two impeachments the Democrats brought against him were complete hoaxes. They were wrongful and it’s the right thing for the House of Representatives to do is to expunge both impeachments that would be righting the wrongs of history and I’m working very hard to make that happen.”

“Thank you, Marjorie. You’ve been saying what I’ve been dying to say,” Behar said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she does not think there is a process for expunging an impeachment from a congressional record. She then accused Republicans of calling for an impeachment inquiry to cover up their inaction in helping Americans.

Two whistleblowers with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) testified that the Department of Justice (DOJ) slow-walked an investigation into Hunter’s tax crimes. The agency withheld evidence regarding his crimes and even refused to follow prosecutor’s advice that he be charged. They also alleged that the DOJ lied about no political interference being involved in the investigation.

A FD-1023 form detailed Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky’s $5 million bribe to President Joe Biden, who was referred to as the “Big Guy.” A DOJ whistleblower handed the document to Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley in May.