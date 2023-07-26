Navy Veteran Says UFO Sightings Were ‘Frequent’ Among Crew Members

U.S. Navy veteran and UFO expert Ryan Graves testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday about the “frequent” UFO encounters his crew members reported when he was a Navy pilot.

Graves told the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs about his experiences with UFO sightings and how they became part of daily briefs with his crew members.

"Soon, these encounters became so frequent that aircrew would discuss the risk of UAPs as part of their regular pre-flight briefs," he said, using the acronym for "unexplained aerial phenomena," an alternate term the U.S. government began using in 2021.

During his testimony, Graves described a UFO encounter he had in airspace outside of Virginia Beach during an air combat training mission.

“Ten miles off the coast of Virginia beach two F-18 super hornets were split by a UAP. The object, described as a dark, grey or black cube inside of a clear sphere, came within fifty feet of the lead aircraft and was estimated to be five to fifteen feet in diameter,” he said. “The mission commander terminated the flight immediately and returned base. Our squadron submitted a safety report, but there was no official acknowledgement of the incident and no further mechanism to report their sightings.”

Graves founded Americans for Safe Aerospace after he left the military and he has spoken with more than 30 UFO witnesses. Most of the witnesses are commercial pilot for major airlines and some sightings are recurrent, he testified.

Graves also told the committee that the government knows more about UFOs than it publicly discloses and that it hides important information by classifying potential evidence.