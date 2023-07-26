Video Shows Woman Escape Alleged Carjacking In California As Suspects Run Up To Car With A Gun

New video appears to show a woman escaping an attempted armed carjacking in Oakland, California, Friday morning.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. as the woman drove behind a white Dodge Charger, local outlet KTVU reported. Footage from the woman’s vehicle shows the Charger suddenly slowing down and positioning itself at an angle to block her path in the road. There were no other vehicles around, according to the video.

“Come on now, quit fucking around,” the woman can be heard saying.

The driver of the Charger leapt out of the vehicle without hesitation after stopping in the middle of the road, according to the footage. The masked suspect hurried towards the driver’s-side window of the woman’s car while holding a gun. Simultaneously, another individual exited the Charger from the passenger side and approached the right side of the woman’s vehicle.

The suspects can be heard banging on the car while the woman screamed. She quickly drove around the Dodge Charger and fled the area down a different road. It is unclear whether the suspects fired any shots during the alleged attempted robbery. (RELATED: ‘Trying To Get Out’: Video Shows Police Entering House Filled With Starving Children Locked In Cages)

No arrests have been made at the time of writing, according to KTVU. Law enforcement is actively urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and aid in the ongoing investigation.

Oakland’s motor vehicle theft increased 25% from 2022 to 2023, according to Oakland police data from the last week in May.