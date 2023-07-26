‘Trying To Get Out’: Video Shows Police Entering House Filled With Starving Children Locked In Cages

Bodycam footage shows Las Vegas Metro police successfully rescuing six allegedly abused children, two of whom were confined in a dog cage.

Police arrested Travis Doss, 31, and Amanda Stamper, 33, on Sunday, June 11, after authorities responded to a call from Stamper, who reported that Doss had “threatened to kill her,” according to 8 News Now. The couple lived in a one-bedroom, one-bathroom extended-stay apartment with a total of seven children, whose ages ranged from 2 to 11 years old, the outlet reported.

The body camera footage initially showed officers navigating a tense interaction with the distressed children behind the door. Nevertheless, authorities were able to enter the apartment and bring the children to safety, per the video obtained by 8 News Now.

Responding officers told investigators they discovered the two older children trapped inside a cage upon gaining access to the house. (RELATED: ‘Never Seen The Sun’: Neighbors Find Bloody, Nude Brothers Walking Like ‘Cavemen’ After Escape From Feces-Covered Home)

One child had “two black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple marks and bruises all over his body, and he was emaciated,” police told reporters. Another child recounted being locked in the cage “all day every day,” with little to no food, detectives reported, according to the report.

During subsequent investigations, Stamper revealed that Doss had allegedly been “violent towards all the children” besides the 2-year-old, per police reports. According to the court documents, she disclosed that Doss used various objects such as “belts, extension cords, skillets,” and his “hands and feet” to inflict harm, 8 News Now reported.

A Clark County grand jury indicted Doss on 40 charges, including multiple counts of child abuse, while Stamper faced seven child abuse charges, court records show.

Stamper was held without bail for a probation violation, while Doss faced a $500,000 bail upon his indictment. Both individuals have pleaded not guilty, according to 8 News Now.