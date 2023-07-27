‘He Was On Crack!’: Stephen A. Smith Unleashes On Hunter Biden In Nostalgic Way

Stephen A. brought back a classic to create another one.

As we all know, cocaine was found in the White House earlier in July, and speculation has been heavily linked to Hunter Biden for something that quite frankly I’m not going to get into. I have my opinions, you have your opinions, we’ll just leave it at that. And so does Stephen A. Smith, who has an opinion on literally everything — and I’m always here for it.

Well, my man has been on fire the past few months and has spoken about all kinds of topics on his podcast. The heat kept coming Wednesday as Stephen A. chimed in on Hunter allegedly cokin’ it up, or crackin’ it up, or both!

And he did all of this in a Bell Belichick hoodie, by the way, which I found to be absolutely glorious.

“The son of President Joe Biden, who is a former crack addict. Let’s just call it what it is. Yes, he was on crack!,” Stephen A shouted. “I said it that way about Lamar Odom, I can say it that way about the President of the United States. He was on crack!”

Just check out this straight popcorn content.

WATCH:

Stephen A Smith is really talking about everything on his Youtube channel pic.twitter.com/N8KgItAdZL — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 27, 2023

Here is the iconic Lamar Odom moment that Stephen A. is referencing:

Just absolute gold.

Like I said, I’m not getting into the whole cocaine and crack allegations, but I will say this: If the rumors are true and Stephen A. Smith is setting himself up for a job at FOX News (they talked about the possibility on “The Dan Le Batard Show” after Stephen A. said he could get laid off by ESPN), this dude will immediately become the top talent with Tucker Carlson now gone.

You better believe I’ll be tuned in every single night. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Is Still A ‘Good Standing’ Member Of The DC Bar Despite Violating Professional Conduct Rules)

Lord have mercy, this dude is a legend.

P.S. I completely forgot Phil Jackson was the head coach of the New York Knicks.