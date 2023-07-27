Dennis Quaid Opens Up About The Lengths Media Went To After His Highly-Public Split From Meg Ryan

Famous actor Dennis Quaid opened up about the lengths that the paparazzi and the media went through to obtain information about his very high-profile divorce from Meg Ryan in 2000.

Quaid and Ryan were married on Valentine’s Day, 1991, and share one son named Jack. The celebrity couple announced their separation in 2000 and finalized their divorce in 2001. During that time, Ryan’s career had taken off, and the press was eager to capture any shreds of information they could obtain. “There’d be vans outside of my house with listening devices,” Quaid said, during a recent interview with People.

Dennis Quaid Says Faith Saved Him After Addiction: ‘I’m Grateful to Still Be Here’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/SEIcTMgcxZ pic.twitter.com/aUFvBFomdb — People (@people) July 26, 2023

Quaid admitted the level of scrutiny and unwavering attention from the press was a lot for him to handle at the time. He added that the divorce was already complicated to begin with, and the added stress from the media that constantly swarmed around complicated things further.

“It was the very height of Meg’s career back then, but I look back at it and it’s taught me patience, I guess,” Quaid said.

He went on to describe the incredible bond he now shares with his current wife, Laura Savoie, and described their relationship as being “heaven.”

He and Ryan stay in touch, and Quaid said the two maintain a "friendly" relationship.

“We talk about once a year. She has another life, and I do too. I think we both respect that,” he said to People.

The famous actor said that every relationship he’s been in, has taught him something new. One thing he has learned in the past several years is how “to let go of a lot of things.”

“I think you have to prepare a table for love and tend to it. That’s what love is,” he said.