Group Of Children Find Millionaire Crypto Influencer’s Remains Dismembered In Suitcase

A group of children found the dismembered remains of a missing millionaire cryptocurrency influencer in a suitcase in Argentina on Sunday, according to several reports.

The children were playing soccer near a stream in Ingeniero Budge, in the Lomas de Zamora district of Buenos Aires, when they stumbled upon the body parts of Fernando Pérez Algaba, 41, stuffed in a red suitcase, A24 reported. An excavator dredger reportedly revealed more body parts.

The Buenos Aires police were involved in searching the area and found Pérez Algaba’s torso and head in the area on Wednesday, El País reported.

Pérez Algaba’s pet, a microchipped French bulldog, also disappeared, per a separate A24 news report. “If they did that with a person, they would also do it with an animal,” Sebastián Queijeiro, a lawyer for the victim’s family, reportedly speculated. (RELATED: Cash App Founder Stabbed To Death In San Francisco)

A woman reported Pérez Algaba missing after he failed to return the keys of his rented apartment when the lease expired on July 19, A24 further reported. An autopsy reportedly revealed that he was killed by three bullets and then dismembered. His tattoos and fingerprint analysis also reportedly helped to identify him.

A transgender woman has allegedly been arrested in relation to the case, A24 reported.

Pérez Algaba reportedly worked with over 25 employees as a cryptocurrency trader. He arrived in Buenos Aires from Barcelona, Spain, the New York Post reported. He previously lived in Miami, Florida, running a luxury car, jet ski, and boat rental.

However, he was reportedly mired in “irrecoverable” debts to a tax agency in Argentina and had allegedly been threatened by a gang, the Barra Brava, to whom he allegedly owed $40,000, the NY Post noted. He reportedly left a cryptic message alleging threats to his life.