‘Biden Hasn’t Done Sh*t’: Democratic Ranchers Fume Over Admin’s Treatment Of Rural Landowners

An article published Friday detailed how some Hispanic ranchers are abandoning their previous allegiance to the Democratic Party under the Biden administration.

Ranchers in New Mexico’s Tierra Amarilla are part of a broader trend of Biden losing support among Hispanic populations in rural parts of the country, Axios reported. Their growing disdain for our current president comes from Biden’s progressive policies on so-called “environmental protection” that are actually just destroying the generational wealth of Hispanic landowners.

Ranchers in the region were predominantly Democrat voters, but the tides are turning red as the Biden administration continues to haemorrhage support. Apparently many of the ranchers are more aligned with Taylor Sheridan’s characters on hit Paramount+ series “Yellowstone” than the “college-educated voters” that Democrats focus on in their campaigning.

Ranchers now have to contend with ill-developed government overreach and the constant threat of developers (who harm the environment far more than ranchers, but are allowed to do whatever they want under the current administration).

“Biden hasn’t done shit to stop this,” one Democratic rancher, Moises Morales Jr., told Axios. “Neither did Obama.” But when former President Donald Trump was in office, “we had four peaceful years in the allotments,” another rancher, Carlos Salazar, noted.

Ranchers have attempted to meet with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on multiple occasions, but to no avail. Repeated attempts by the Daily Caller to call Vilsack’s office and email his team fell on deaf ears — his number doesn’t connect and the email listed on his representatives page just goes to a random White House comments email. (RELATED: ‘Global Food Catastrophe’ Coming Soon, Warns Germany, United Nations)

Considering that the U.S. has no means of ensuring the sustainability of our food supply, the fact that there is basically no way to get in touch with Vilsack seems absolutely on brand. When I called USDA, they gave me some oddly personal information about me (which they shouldn’t have had), and a generic email address for the USDA with an automated response. His press office line went straight to voicemail.