Trump Promises Supporters He Will Cut Government Funding Of ‘Transgender Insanity’

Donald Trump promised supporters he would cut federal funding for “transgender insanity” and “critical race theory,” during a Republican event in Iowa Friday.

“On day one, I will sign an executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on children,” Trump said. (RELATED: ‘Most Crooked President’: Trump Says He Will ‘Crush’ Biden In Election After Slamming DeSantis’ Poll Numbers)

“I will keep men out of women’s sports, and you know, no one has been tougher on that than me. How ridiculous is that? And I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation. Can you believe we even have to say this in all 50 states?”

NEW: Trump announces plan to end child mutilation in all 50 states “on day one.” Let’s put the doctors who facilitate this in prison too. “On day one, I will sign an executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and… pic.twitter.com/25DtkXoJ7m — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2023

Trump made the comments during the Iowa Republican dinner, where Republican candidates made their pitch to GOP voters and donors. The event, which took place in Des Moines, featured 10 Republican candidates, including Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy and Larry Elder. During his ten minute speech, Trump hit DeSantis, arguably his most formidable challenger for the GOP nomination, calling him an “establishment globalist.”

During his first term as president, Trump enacted a restriction on transgender people in the military, but President Joe Biden has since signed an executive order overturning the ban.

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) sought to provide a legal definition of “sex” in 2018, according to the New York Times. The definition would rely on “a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable.”