‘Keep My Coaches’ Names Out Of His Mouth’: Aaron Rodgers Goes Full Blaze Of Glory On ‘Insecure’ Sean Payton

Woah … Aaron Rodgers ain’t playing around.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton recently made some comments about New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, you might have heard. Well, Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t appreciate Payton’s words. In fact, he went full blaze of glory on him.

Speaking in an interview with USA Today, Payton blasted Hackett and Denver’s 2022 coaching staff. With Hackett in particular, he has a very close relationship with Rodgers stemming from their days with the Green Bay Packers.

Before taking the head coaching job with the Broncos last season, Hackett was Green Bay’s offensive coordinator, and then after getting fired by Denver, that’s when he reunited with Rodgers in the Big Apple.

Talking with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager at Jets training camp Sunday, the four-time MVP flamed Payton for his opinion.

“Yeah, I love Nathaniel Hackett. And, those comments were very surprising for a coach to do that to another coach,” said Rodgers. “My love for Hackett goes deep. We had some great years together in Green Bay. Kept in touch. Love him and his family – incredible family man, incredible dad. (RELATED: REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Takes $35 Million Pay Cut With New York Jets)

“And on the field, he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL – his approach to it, how he makes it fun. How he cares about the guys. Just how he goes about his business – with respect, with leadership, with honestly, with integrity.

“And, it made me feel bad that someone who’s accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year. I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate and I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”

“I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.” The full Aaron Rodgers response to @PSchrags on Sean Payton’s comments — exclusively on NFL+. pic.twitter.com/ZcCSW8iTuW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

