Bear Tries To Escape California Heat By Taking A Dip In A Pool

A bear was spotted trying to escape the California heat Friday by taking a dip in a pool.

The bear was captured on video taking a dip in the spa portion with its paws laid on the brick wall of a pool in the city of Burbank, California, as seen on a Facebook post from the Burbank Police Department (BPD) Friday. At the time, the temperature was 92 degrees.

“This #bear is beating the heat in Burbank!” the police department wrote in its post. “Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off.” (RELATED: Woman Attending Bachelorette Party Finds Bear Stuck Inside Her Car, Posts Video)

Officers from the BPD were notified around 3:30 p.m. that a bear had entered the pool of a house on the 1300 block of Paseo Redondo, in Burbank, according to The Los Angeles Times.

In addition to the BPD, officials from the Burbank Animal Shelter and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the incident, according to the outlet.

After its dip in the pool, the bear was seen climbing over a wall and up a tree where it was “peacefully sleeping” by 6 p.m., officials said, according to the outlet.

Searing hot temperatures have hit the United States, and are expected to last throughout the summer especially in the southern states and the west, according to the National Weather Service.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Burbank Police Department for a statement but did not immediately receive a response.