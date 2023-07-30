Playground Football Hilarity Leads To Brawl Poppin’ Off At Cleveland Browns’ Training Camp

What a great way to start out WWE SummerSlam week.

The Cleveland Browns were holding a Sunday session of training camp when a brawl broke out between defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo and offensive tackle James Hudson III. The fight popped off when Okoronkwo hit Hudson with a smack and then tried to run away, but Hudson wasn’t having any of that playground move.

Browns players were practicing in cooking temperatures during the final session held in West Virginia.

After coming off the edge, Okoronkwo ended up getting thrown down by Hudson, and seemingly ticked off, that’s what caused the DE to smack the OT and then immediately ran away. But Hudson wasn’t playing that, and as soon as he caught up with Okoronkwo, he gave him a good punch to the helmet.

From there, the two started brawling it out, with the rest of their teammates coming in to de-escalate the situation.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com gloriously caught everything on camera.

WATCH:

Here’s video of the 1st #Browns fight that started between Ogbo Okoronkwo and James Hudson III pic.twitter.com/NyCJE0Gl6N — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2023

And since we’re on the conversation of training camp fights, this also happened on Saturday:

Mahomes to Kelce, little chirping after the catch pic.twitter.com/kv56jIyiUH — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 29, 2023

And why is all of the fighting going on?

Well, it’s quite simple. Let’s let Okoronkwo answer that one for us:

It was hot today 😂😂😂 — Ogbo Okoronkwo (@OgboOkoronkwo) July 30, 2023

Happens every year. And you know what else training camp fights mean? (RELATED: ‘Keep My Coaches’ Names Out Of His Mouth’: Aaron Rodgers Goes Full Blaze Of Glory On ‘Insecure’ Sean Payton)

Football is right around the corner, baby.