REPORT: Pigskin Wife, Foreign Lover And Hit Man Arrested For Trying To Kill Former Auburn Football Star, Police Say

It appeared to be the perfect life for ex-Auburn Tigers football star Robert Shiver and his former cheerleader wife Lindsay. They have three beautiful sons, a $2.5 million house in Georgia and they also have a Bahamas vacation home to boot — it’s what dreams are made of.

However, things don’t always appear to be, as Lindsay, her 28-year-old foreign lover and a hit man were all arrested for plotting to kill the former college football star.

Police arrested 36-year-old Lindsay and her lover Terrance Bethel, 28, as well as the hitman Faron Newbold, 29, in Abaco after a call was made about an alleged break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill in Great Guana Cay, according to Bahamas Court News. On one of the suspects’ phones, authorities went through the app WhatsApp and located messages of a plot to kill Robert.

Georgia woman arrested in Bahamas in alleged plot to kill former Auburn football player husband. Lindsay Shiver, 36, was caught when Bahamian police accidentally stumbled on her alleged scheme to murder Robert Shiver, 38, when they had been investigating a different case,… pic.twitter.com/jvANrD1VZa — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 30, 2023

“On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” according to the police report via Bahamas Court News.

Lindsay, Bethel and Newbold were all flown to Nassau, Bahamas. There, they appeared before a judge, but were not required to put in a plea, according to WTVY. (RELATED: Kansas Offensive Lineman Joe Krause Arrested After Making Bomb Threat, Police Say)

They’re due back in court Oct. 5.