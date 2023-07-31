‘Boning One Of The Nurses’: Sharon Osbourne Dishes On Why Rick James Was Kicked Out Of Hospital

Sharon Osbourne revealed Monday while on comedian Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” why she thinks legendary performer Rick James was allegedly kicked out of Cedars hospital.

Osbourne and Maher were reminiscing about “The Rainbow,” a bar and grill in Los Angeles. Maher mentioned he remembers going there with James.

“I do remember Rick James doing cocaine there,” Maher said.

“Listen, Rick James doing cocaine there. I was in Cedars. I had cancer,” Osbourne recounted. “He was in the next room, partying every night, and they threw him out of the hospital. I don’t know what was wrong with him, why he was there, but they threw him out because of the partying.”

“That’s not easy to get thrown out of a hospital,” Maher joked.

“I think he was boning one of the nurses,” Osbourne alleged. “They were twins, these nurses, and he was boning one of them.”

“Come on,” Maher said. “That is so out of a movie. Rick James was fucking the nurse?”

“At Cedars,” Osbourne claimed.

"I love Rick James even more now. I would love to meet that nurse. I wonder what it was, and what was he in for that he was able to be boning? It couldn't have been something —"

“What about the partying?” Osbourne asked. “I mean literally partying. People were bringing in booze, there was music, it was that whole nine yards and I’m like, ‘Am I hallucinating? What the fuck is going on here?'”

“That is too much,” Maher said. The conversation about Rick James starts at the five minute mark.