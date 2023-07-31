‘We Have More Than They Wish They Had On Trump’: Byron Donalds Rips Dems After Archer Testimony

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida ripped Congressional Democrats Monday, saying there was more evidence against President Joe Biden than Democrats had against former President Donald Trump.

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators Monday prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence. Archer told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (RELATED: ‘Two Standards Of Justice’: DeSantis Says Hunter Biden ‘Would Be In Jail By Now’ If He Was A Republican)

“That plea deal was designed to cover up the corruption surrounding Joe Biden and his family. Especially when you look at the facts that the FARA violations were buried in this gun charge and now what Devon Archer has come forward and said, he confirms the fact that not only was Hunter Biden operating as an unregistered foreign agent, but that his daddy was always on call,” Donalds told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

WATCH:



Hunter Biden pled not guilty to all charges after the plea deal collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision Wednesday. Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement announced June 20, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

During the Wednesday hearing, Hunter Biden answered questions about a $1 million deal with a Chinese firm, naming the wrong entity as having received the payment.

“If my wife or my son say, hey dad, come to dinner, the first question is who is at dinner?” Donalds added.

Donalds then ripped Democrats for not being willing to address the allegations.

“When it was Donald Trump, they moved quickly on a phone call, no other corroboration, just a phone call. Frankly, it was about the same allegations that pan out to be true about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden,” Donalds said. “They don’t care about the paper trail. They care Joe Biden has done the Democrats’ bidding when it comes to policy in the federal government and they want to protect that.”

“In about six months of investigation, we have more than they wish they had on Donald Trump,” Donalds added.

