Wrestling Legend Adrian Street Dead At 82

We have some sad news here at the beginning of WWE SummerSlam week.

Wrestling legend Adrian Street, who earned the monikers “the sadist in sequins” and “the man fans love to hate,” died July 24 at Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, Wales, according to his family and WWE. He was 82.

Street recently underwent brain surgery.

He became an icon in the 70s and 80s for his wacky appearance and ruthless aggression in the ring.

Not wanting to follow the footsteps of his father working in the mines, Street took off for London in his mid-teens and signed up with a wrestling promoter who gave him his original gimmick of Kid Tarzan Jonathan.

“Too dark down there, I was born for the spotlight,” Street said in one interview.

WWE is saddened to learn that Adrian Street has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Street's family, friends, and fans.

Eventually, Street went back to his own name, wearing flamboyant costumes that featured dayglo face paint, peroxide pigtails and a feather boa.

In response to crowds’ jeers and cat-calls, Street became even more over the top, skipping around the squared circle and giving lip-stick kisses to his opponents’ foreheads before slamming them onto the mat.

Street moved from Wales to Canada and the United States in the 80s, where his popularity rose even more.

After years of success in the ring, Street battled cancer and managed to defeat it in 2001, but it was not the last of his health problems.

“He’d had a heart problem a while ago which was resolved,” said Street’s wife, Linda. “But then he had a stroke earlier this month which resulted in a bleed on the brain. He was recovering from that at home when he developed colitis – a chronic inflammatory bowel disease – which later turned into sepsis. That’s what killed him.” (RELATED: ‘Rising Star’ Cyclist Magnus White Dies At 17 After Being Struck By Car While Training)