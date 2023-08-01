What The…? Detroit Head Coach Dan Campbell Sent A Request To The NFL To Have A Real Life Lion On The Sideline

This would’ve been so cool.

Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions, wanted to crank up the football experience in the 313, however, he said his request to the NFL was denied.

In a recent interview with Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take,” Campbell said that he wanted to have a real life lion on the sideline, but the league had no interest in that plan whatsoever.

Campbell originally brought up the idea when he became the head coach of the Lions prior to the 2020 campaign, saying franchise owner Sheila Hamp Ford was actually supportive of the plan.

“Sheila, she had no problem with it, but the league apparently frowns on those types of things,” Campbell said. “I’m not gonna point out Roger on this, I’m just gonna say the league frowns on that, let’s just say that.”

Campbell addressed the potential of a lion in May 2021. (RELATED: Nickelodeon Is Hosting Super Bowl Alternate Telecast For First Time Ever)

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to do it, but I would love to literally just have a pet lion. Just a legit pet lion on a chain, a big a** chain, and he really is my pet,” Campbell said at the time. “We just walk around the building, we go out to practice, we’re at 7-on-7, we’re behind the kicker when he’s kicking. There we are.”

“The problem is I don’t know if PETA’s going to allow that, though. It’s gonna be hard. Believe me, though, we would take great care of it. It would be fed well, it would be petted, it would be manicured. I might end up losing an arm because of it, but that would be even better because it would validate what, this is a freaking, this is a creature now. This is an animal. This thing, this is from the wild.”

If Dan Campbell was allowed to put a Live Lion on the sideline he would pic.twitter.com/xoPsP9t2zp — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 31, 2023

I get why the NFL denied Campbell’s request, but man, this would’ve been so great.