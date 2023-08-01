REPORT: Broncos Set To Pull Most Cutthroat Move By Releasing KJ Hamler Who Just Revealed He Has Heart Condition

Holy cow, the NFL is so cutthroat — and here’s another example.

Wide receiver K.J. Hamler revealed Monday that he has been diagnosed with a heart condition, and in response, the Denver Broncos are set to release him with a non-football illness designation.

In an Instagram post, Hamler revealed that he has been diagnosed with pericarditis “after feeling some chest pains while working out on the break before camp started.” Hamler vowed to return to the field at some point in the 2023 campaign.

“I will be back on the field — better and stronger than ever — as soon as possible this season!” posted Hamler on social media. “I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I’ve been going through on and off the field.

“I’ll get past this just like everything else on this journey! I will continue to elevate. I forever stand on business.”

The #Broncos plan to waive WR K.J. Hamler today with a non-football illness designation, sources say, though the transaction is procedural and designed with an eye toward bringing him back. Hamler’s condition isn’t overly serious and he’s expected to miss weeks, not months. pic.twitter.com/L6nWYvSMrV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 31, 2023

I knew the NFL was cutthroat, and sports overall at that — heck, any industry is cutthroat — but how on earth are you just going to cut somebody literally right after they announced they have heart problems? (RELATED: Philly Tough: Eagles Fans Are Tailgating From 3:30 AM And Skipping MRI’s Just To Buy The New Kelly Green Jerseys)

Cold, man. Just cold.