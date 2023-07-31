Editorial

Philly Tough: Eagles Fans Are Tailgating From 3:30 AM And Skipping MRI’s Just To Buy The New Kelly Green Jerseys

BLOG
Philadelphia Eagles fans showed up in full force for the franchise's release of the iconic Kelly Green throwback jersey. In fact, they even had jello shots. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @DaveMReports]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @DaveMReports]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

I mean … they are pretty fresh.

If you’re an NFL fan or at least aware of the reputation of Philadelphia Eagles fans, then you know how passionate they are when it comes to football. Well, they love all their sports, but definitely football.

That was evident Monday morning as the Eagles‘ throwback Kelly Green jerseys officially went on sale at 9:00 a.m.

The uniforms from the early 90’s feature the classic logo on the jersey. The Birds are also bringing back the throwback helmet and the pants will have Kelly green stripes.

Philadelphia will rock the Kelly Greens at two Lincoln Financial Field games this season: Oct. 22 against the Miami Dolphins and then Nov. 26 against the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s a peep:

Well, Philly fans from all over the city, and I’m sure from all over the state as well (and why not add batcrap crazy Eagles fans from all across the country too?), have decided to tailgate (yes, tailgate) for the fresh new Kelly Greens.

And they’ve been doing so since 3:30 AM.

Eagles fans even have Kelly Green jello shots, which I find to be absolutely glorious. I told you this was a tailgate!

But the craziness didn’t stop there for Eagles fans … no, no, no … you also have this guy skipping an MRI:

How could you not love this? And how could you not love those jerseys? (RELATED: Playground Football Hilarity Leads To Brawl Poppin’ Off At Cleveland Browns’ Training Camp)

As a matter of fact, I’m getting one myself — they’re just too fresh.