Philly Tough: Eagles Fans Are Tailgating From 3:30 AM And Skipping MRI’s Just To Buy The New Kelly Green Jerseys

I mean … they are pretty fresh.

If you’re an NFL fan or at least aware of the reputation of Philadelphia Eagles fans, then you know how passionate they are when it comes to football. Well, they love all their sports, but definitely football.

That was evident Monday morning as the Eagles‘ throwback Kelly Green jerseys officially went on sale at 9:00 a.m.

The uniforms from the early 90’s feature the classic logo on the jersey. The Birds are also bringing back the throwback helmet and the pants will have Kelly green stripes.

Philadelphia will rock the Kelly Greens at two Lincoln Financial Field games this season: Oct. 22 against the Miami Dolphins and then Nov. 26 against the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s a peep:

#Eagles will wear the Kelly Green Jerseys on October 22 vs Dolphins & November 26 vs Bills#FlyEaglesFly #KellyGreenIsBack pic.twitter.com/TEuUc6NBzU — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) July 31, 2023

What’s in the box? Here it is. The first Eagles Kelly Green alternate jersey to be seen in person. Look at this beauty 😍 On sale tomorrow at 9 AM at the Eagles Pro Shop pic.twitter.com/UsTB3oRUGx — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 30, 2023

A look at the $175 stitched and $130 replica versions of Kelly Green #Eagles jerseys: pic.twitter.com/nFT5CbAuOg — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 31, 2023

Well, Philly fans from all over the city, and I’m sure from all over the state as well (and why not add batcrap crazy Eagles fans from all across the country too?), have decided to tailgate (yes, tailgate) for the fresh new Kelly Greens.

And they’ve been doing so since 3:30 AM.

@gmfb @KyleBrandt first person in line for the Kelly Green’s was here at 3:30am, line is now around the corner! This isn’t a game…this is a jersey release! pic.twitter.com/HyXfdkPlOA — EROCK (@EROCK_Eagles) July 31, 2023

Eagles fans started lining up for the release of Kelly Green’s before 5am Best fan base in the world pic.twitter.com/GuYd8WNrQe — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) July 31, 2023

Eagles fans even have Kelly Green jello shots, which I find to be absolutely glorious. I told you this was a tailgate!

Only our fans would tailgate our pro shop opening 🤣#KellyGreenIsBack (📸: via @ali_41_) pic.twitter.com/fh5ab8eTMS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 31, 2023

But the craziness didn’t stop there for Eagles fans … no, no, no … you also have this guy skipping an MRI:

Skipping an MRI for the Kelly Greens 😂 (via ig/rkuestner23) pic.twitter.com/q6zSXHufrz — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) July 31, 2023

How could you not love this? And how could you not love those jerseys? (RELATED: Playground Football Hilarity Leads To Brawl Poppin’ Off At Cleveland Browns’ Training Camp)

As a matter of fact, I’m getting one myself — they’re just too fresh.