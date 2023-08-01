Lawyer Says ‘Political Speech’ Is Being ‘Criminally Prosecuted’ At ‘Highest Levels’ In Wake Of Trump Indictment

An attorney said Tuesday that “political speech” was being “criminally prosecuted” by the Biden administration following Tuesday’s indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Trump was ordered to appear before a federal magistrate Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Reduces To A Haiku’: Jonathan Turley Says Many Of The Charges In Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment Are ‘Protected Speech’)

WATCH:



“These charges are politically motivated, like no charges we’ve ever seen before. This indictment reads like it was written by Adam Schiff himself or by the Jan. 6 committee itself,” Gene Hamilton, who served as vice-president and general counsel of the America First Legal Foundation, told Fox News host Jesse Watters.

“It is a rehashing of a bunch of First Amendment protected activity, describing things the president said and did, and drawing conclusions and pushing forward with a legal claim against, legal counts against Donald Trump, saying that he violated a criminal law because he questioned the outcome of an election, because he questioned different things a lot of Americans also have questions about,” Hamilton continued.

Smith previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents, which was supplemented with a superseding indictment issued Thursday that included charges against Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Trump.

“We’re in a situation now where dissent, where political speech is being criminally prosecuted, at the highest levels against the primary political opponent of the sitting president of the United States, if that doesn’t shock you, I don’t know what will,” Hamilton continued.

