Rep. James Comer Says Americans See Attempts To ‘Divert Attention’ From Hunter Biden

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer said Americans can see the Justice Department’s attempts to “divert attention” away from Hunter Biden by indicting former President Donald Trump.

A federal grand jury indicted Trump on four charges related to his alleged attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. He is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights, according to the indictment.

Comer, who serves as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) timing is intentionally attempting to bury Hunter’s legal woes in the sand and hurt Trump’s chances of being re-elected in 2024.

“I think the American people see what’s going on whether or not this is a weaponized Department of Justice, trying to divert attention away from Biden corruption, or whether they’re trying to take out their chief, top political opponent in the upcoming election,” Comer said on “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday. “The American people see through this and this is a sad day for the rule of law and it’s a sad day for the justice system in America.”

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham added the indictment provides no evidence that Trump intended for the election to be overturned or for the Capitol riot to have occurred. Comer said there is more evidence for President Joe Biden’s alleged crimes than Trump’s. (RELATED: James Comer Rips ‘Ridiculous Idea’ Of Special Counsel Investigation Into Hunter Biden)

The Oversight Committee has taken a prominent role in investigating whether Biden had knowledge or any involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings with energy officials in Ukraine, Romania and China. Whistleblowers with the DOJ and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Hunter’s previous business associate Devon Archer provided testimony and evidence of Biden’s alleged involvement.

“I think that every time that Donald Trump gets indicted from this point on, he’s gonna see a bump in the polls. He’s gonna see an increase in fundraising and I think what Jack Smith is doing is having unintended consequences for what their ultimate goal is, and that’s to take Donald Trump out,” the Oversight Committee chair said.

Comer added that the American people no longer have confidence in American institutions over its targeting of Trump and alleged protection of Biden and his son. He said Trump “stands in the way” of the Biden administration’s “self-preservation” which they strive to have despite losing the American people’s trust.

A DOJ whistleblower handed Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley an FD-1023 form showing evidence that Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, allegedly offered Joe and Hunter Biden a $5 million bribe to fire a prosecutor investigating the company. Hunter served on the board of Burisma from 2014 to 2019.

Archer, Hunter’s former business associate, told the Oversight Committee Monday that Hunter and Biden spoke on the phone in the presence of foreign business executives 20 times.

Since the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony, House Republicans have floated the idea of an impeachment inquiry into Biden.