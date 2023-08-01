Sofia Vergara Moves To Protect Her Valuables And Assets Amid Divorce

Sofia Vergara asked the court to ensure her prenup is upheld, and requested she be able to retain all the assets she acquired before, during and after her marriage to Joe Manganiello, People reports.

Manganiello filed for divorce July 26, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their marital breakdown, according to People. New documents cited by the outlet show Vergara is working to safeguard her assets, such as jewelry, artwork and “other personal effects” she wants to keep in her possession. Vergara also considers her earnings to be “assets” and is requesting they remain protected, according to People.

Vergara and Manganiello were marred for seven years before splitting. They released a joint statement to announce their marriage had dissolved, according to Page Six.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in their statement, the outlet reported. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The couple separated July 2, according to Manganiello, who also reportedly noted they had a prenup.

An unnamed source previously told the outlet the famous actress and Manganiello had experienced issues for some time, and that they “differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work.” (RELATED: The Rumored Reason Why Sofia Vergara’s Husband Left Her Is Shocking)

The source said they couple had “ups and downs for a long time” but “always put on a good front publicly,” People reported.

The insider also said the couple has been able to process through the initial stages of their divorce without any “drama” so far, according to the outlet.