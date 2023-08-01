Vivek Ramaswamy Files Lawsuit Against Biden DOJ Over Indictment Transparency FOIA

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy announced Tuesday that he filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice (DOJ) after an apparent failure to respond to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request pertaining to the indictment against former President Donald Trump over classified documents.

On June 12, Ramaswamy filed an FOIA request demanding the U.S. government release all communication between the White House and DOJ in its classified documents indictment against Trump.

“My campaign just filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) demand to uncover *exactly* what the White House communicated to Merrick Garland & Jack Smith about the unprecedented indictment of a former U.S. President & Biden’s disfavored opponent in this election. Every American deserves to know,” Ramaswamy tweeted at the time. (RELATED: ‘Run Out Of The DOJ’: Vivek Ramaswamy, Laura Ingraham Discuss Trump Indictment’s ‘Unprecedented Legal Theory’)

I just filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice following its failure to substantively respond to my Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to uncover what White House officials including President Joe Biden communicated to Merrick Garland & Jack Smith about the… pic.twitter.com/7MPaLYrqHB — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 2, 2023

“I’m happy to share this right now, is earlier this evening I actually filed suit against the DOJ, following up on my earlier FOIA request, trying to get to the bottom of what Biden and Merrick Garland told Jack Smith,” Ramaswamy told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“That is transparency the public really deserves here. I do not believe that this special veil of a special prosecutor is really as separate as they’re making it out to be. I filed a FOIA request in relation to the last case, which contrary to law they rebuffed — did not respond in substance. So we filed that lawsuit today and we’re filing a new FOIA request,” he added, saying America needs to “get to the bottom, the truth of the matter.”

The latest indictment, Trump’s third, charged the former president with “conspiracy to defraud the United States,” “conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding,” “obstruction of and an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding” and “conspiracy against rights.”

Ramasway once again committed himself to pardoning the former president should he be elected.

“The corrupt federal police just won’t stop until they’ve achieved their mission: eliminate Trump,” Ramaswamy stated. “This is un-American & I commit to pardoning Trump for this indictment.” (RELATED: Ramaswamy Claims Deep State ‘Too Rotten’ To Fix ‘From The Top’, Says He Stands For ‘Revolution’, Not ‘Reform’)

“Donald Trump isn’t the cause of what happened on Jan 6. The real cause was systematic & pervasive censorship of citizens in the year leading up to it. If you tell people they can’t speak, that’s when they scream. If you tell people they can’t scream, that’s when they tear things down. If we fail to admit the truth, Jan 6 will just be a preview of far worse to come & I don’t want to see us get there,” Ramaswamy continued.