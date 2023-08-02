‘Charge The Entire Democratic Party’: Jesse Watters Slams Trump Indictment Over Election Questions

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped the indictment of former President Donald Trump, saying that if election denial is a crime, then “charge the entire Democratic Party.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election after he previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents. Trump will be arraigned on the charges Aug. 3 at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. (RELATED: ‘Hell Will Have No Fury’: Laura Ingraham Questions Timing Of Trump Indictment Ahead Of 2024 Election)

“This is why we’ll never be able to reason with these people. If they think Donald Trump is a Bin Laden confederate rebel kamikaze, never,” Watters said. “Characterizing him in this way allows the left to treat Trump like a war criminal, light him up with indictments, indictments that were literally used against al-Qaeda, conspiracy to defraud the United States, was what al-Qaeda associates were charged with after 9/11.”

WATCH:



“Another charge, conspiracy to obstruct official proceeding, was used to take down the Colombo crime family. Conspiracy against rights and other charges, well, that was designed to stop the Klan from terrorizing blacks,” Watters continued. “The indictment says Trump lied about the election being rigged and that he knew it wasn’t rigged. First of all, you will never prove at trial that Trump thought the election wasn’t rigged, it is all he talks about to this day. But even so, if lying about an election was illegal then you would have to charge the entire Democratic Party.”

Watters then played clips of Democrats making claims about Russian involvement in the 2016 election, some of whom cited a dossier assembled by Christopher Steele, which has since been discredited. Special Counsel John Durham released a report on the origins of the FBI investigation of allegations that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia Monday that found that the FBI “did not and could not corroborate” the claims from the Steele Dossier.

“If Trump wins after he pardons himself, welcome to the revenge tour. Oh, he’ll be out for blood. You think he is going to let bygones be bygones?” Watters asked. “He is going to put his men in at Justice and the Clinton’s the Obamas, the Schiffs, and of course, the Bidens, everyone will be legally assaulted. Their family members … their businesses, everything is fair game after this.”

“Biden is creating a one-man wrecking crew with a list a mile-long. A lot of people are going to get fired in Washington and the rules are going to change,” Watters added. “Scream and holler all you want, but if you’re going to try to make a 78-year-old former president die in prison away from his friends and family, hit him with 78 charges after spying on him and impeaching him twice, oh, you better believe it is open season.”

