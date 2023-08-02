‘Hell Will Have No Fury’: Laura Ingraham Questions Timing Of Trump Indictment Ahead Of 2024 Election

Fox News host Laura Ingraham questioned the timing of the indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges related to the 2020 election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election after he previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents. Trump will be arraigned on the charges Aug. 3 at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. (RELATED: ‘We’ve Crossed The Rubicon Here’: GOP Rep Calls For Garland Impeachment After Trump Indictment)

“If this is how low the bar is set going forward, then Smith and Garland and every prosecutor who pushed this fraud of a case should all expect to face similar treatment to what they’re putting Trump through,” Ingraham said.

WATCH:



“In this indictment, the drama queens in Smith’s office claim that ‘Trump was determined to remain in power in conspiracies that targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government: The nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election,’” Ingraham continued. “Now, again, by this same logic, an aggressive Republican lawyer could argue that the Biden prosecutors themselves are the ones currently conspiring to target a bedrock function of the U.S. government. In this case, the 2024 presidential election.”

Ingraham then raised questions about the timing of the indictment, which came a day after Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence. Archer told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“I have another question here. Why did it take Jack Smith’s office two years or so to file this indictment? Well, we all know why, don’t we?” Ingraham said. “Because it’s a political weapon that is most effectively used as the 2024 campaign is just heating up. But hell will have no fury like a Republican-controlled DOJ after this fiasco, I’m telling you that. But journalists who know better, they are so overcome with TLD, Trump loathing disorder, that they don’t even notice the irony and the double standard staring them in the face.”

Ingraham then ripped the Justice Department for saying it was defending democracy, saying it targeted those who sought to address corruption.

“Biden’s henchmen aren’t defenders of democracy, they are offenders of democracy,” Ingraham said. “The DOJ’s goal here is very clear: you get in our way, you threaten to root out D.C. corruption, and we will do whatever it takes to destroy you by using the full force of the federal law enforcement against you.”

