Cleveland Browns Cause Lengthy Flight Delay After Completely Trashing A Plane: REPORT

The Cleveland Browns allegedly trashed a United Airlines plane that flew them from West Virginia back to Cleveland, according to Liveandletsfly.com.

Supposed to leave Washington, D.C., en route to San Francisco, flight UA1893 was delayed Monday by 36 minutes because of a major clean that had to take place. Gate agents reportedly told frustrated passengers waiting to board that the plane “had been used to charter a professional sports team earlier that day.”

When passengers boarded the plane, the pilot reportedly said that “it was the most disgusting he’s seen a plane in his career.” He went on to explain that it was “full of garbage, spilled food and drink everywhere, etc.”

Honestly, this isn’t surprising at all.

Not just the fact that it could have been the Cleveland Browns (though that’s definitely not shocking), but you have to figure that this happens all across sports, at least with the NFL and I’d throw the NHL in there too. I could picture MLB players being too pretty and NBA players being too boujee for that kind of nonsense, but definitely the NFL and NHL. (RELATED: Playground Football Hilarity Leads To Brawl Poppin’ Off At Cleveland Browns’ Training Camp)

I know that’s how it was in old school WWE … remember “The Plane Ride from Hell”?

I’m willing to bet 100% that this goes on far more than we know.