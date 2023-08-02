‘We’ve Crossed The Rubicon Here’: GOP Rep Calls For Garland Impeachment After Trump Indictment

Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York said Wednesday that she was in favor of impeaching Attorney General Merrick Garland following the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“I just think it is so coordinated, I think your prior guest, the great Alan Dershowitz might have been alluding to the fact this is malicious prosecution,” Tenney told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election after he previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents. (RELATED: Former DNI John Ratcliffe Says Garland Will Be The President’s ‘Fall Guy’ Over Hunter Biden Plea Deal)

WATCH:

“These are attempted cobbled together criminal charges, ancient charges… they really don’t go together, and it looks, I think this is malicious prosecution, which is chargeable,” Tenney told Kudlow. “Jack Smith coordinated with Merrick Garland, and it looks to me like when you’re coordinating all of this and all a sudden we get the whistle blowers to come testify at Ways and Means. Oh, guess what, we have a plea deal for Hunter Biden because that is going to be bad. All of sudden, we get Devon Archer’s explosive testimony. Oh, now we gotta bring charges by Jack Smith. ”

“Every single time we get closer to making the case, which is the case, that you know, Hunter is Joe’s bagman, Joe set him up, and there is all of this evidence, it is all there, we just need to piece it together and Merrick Garland, the Department of Justice, around those people are obstructing it and protecting the Bidens instead of standing up for the American people,” Tenney said.

Two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, testified about the Hunter Biden probe during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

“It’s almost like a government organized crime,” Tenney said. “It is like a RICO racketeering situation where they’re just circling the wagons and you can go all the way back to suppressing the laptop, everything they did to bring President Trump down, the Russia collusion hoax, impeachment one, impeachment two, the Mar-a-Lago raid, the J6 show trial, all of this is never ending because they’re trying to stop Trump, and yet he persists and it’s really quite incredible and the American people see it.”

“Merrick Garland… we’ve crossed the Rubicon here, he needs to be prosecuted and impeached right now and removed, because he is the ringleader of all of this, and thank goodness he never became a Supreme Court justice,” Tenney added.

In addition to the Trump indictments, Garland has come under fire over allegations that the Department of Justice targeted parents who spoke out at school board meetings, targeting pro-life activists for prosecution over protests at abortion facilities and for not addressing protests targeting conservative justices following the leak of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

