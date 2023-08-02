‘Jaws 2’ Actor Marc Gilpin Dead At 56

Marc Gilpin, who played the younger son of Police Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) in “Jaws 2,” has died at 56, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After a long battle with glioblastoma, Gilpin died Saturday in Dallas, according to his older sister and “Frasier” actress Peri Gilpin via The Hollywood Reporter.

Gilpin beat out hundreds of other boys after he answered a casting call to earn the role as Sean Brody in the 1978 sequel to Steven Spielberg’s classic “Jaws” (1975). When the movie hit theaters, Gilpin was 11 years old.

Directed by Jeannot Szwarc, “Jaw 2” brought back Lorraine Gary as the wife of Chief Brody. However, their sons Michael and Sean — who were originally played by Chris Rebello and Jay Mello in “Jaws” — were replaced by Mark Gruner and Gilpin in the second installment of the film series.

The next year, Gilpin was a guest on NBC’s “CHiPs” and also made an appearance on ABC’s “Fantasy Island” with his younger sister, April. He was in the movies “Earthbound” and “The Legend of the Long Ranger” in 1981, the outlet noted.

Telling a story about a teenager (Zach Galligan) who was dealing with the aftermath of his dad’s affair, Gilpin also was in the ABC telefilm “Surviving” (1985). Gilpin was in a grade A class that featured veterans Ellen Burstyn, Paul Sorvino, Len Cariou and Marsha Mason, as well as rising stars Molly Ringwald, River Phoenix and Heather O’Rourke. (RELATED: Wrestling Legend Adrian Street Dead At 82)

Along with Peri, Marc is survived by his wife Kaki and his two sons, Spencer and Presley.