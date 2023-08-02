‘Voters … Do Not Trust This Institution’: Vince Coglianese Lays Out DOJ’s ‘Massive Credibility Crisis’

WMAL Talk radio host and Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese ripped the new indictment against former President Donald Trump on the Wednesday edition of “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

Coglianese questioned the credibility of the Justice Department and argued that Americans “fundamentally do not trust this institution.”

“This is the prosecution and persecution of the leading candidate for president against Joe Biden,” Coglianese said. “I think we have a Justice Department with a massive credibility crisis on its hands. Voters fundamentally do not trust this institution. They have routinely gone after Trump through the years in the form of the FBI-Russia collusion hoax and, of course now all of these prosecutions.” (RELATED: Trump’s Lawyer Spars With NBC Anchor Over DOJ’s Push To Trial Before Election)

Coglianese argued that voters see that the Justice Department is attempting to “meddle” in the 2024 presidential election with the purpose of influencing its outcome. He pointed out that even left-leaning cable hosts were perplexed by the timing of the recent indictment against Trump.

“There were hosts on a left-wing network last night puzzled by the timing of all of this. They said ‘this should have happened a year ago when the January 6th Committee rendered its judgments.’ And they’re wondering why it took so long. I’ll tell you why. We’re entering the heat of the election, and it’s no coincidence whatsoever,” Coglianese said.

He suggested that the charges could be part of an attempt to distract from allegations against President Joe Biden.

“Every one of these indictments that’s come down, or superseding indictments from Jack Smith, has always followed very bad news for Joe Biden. Whether it is the bribery allegation contained in the FBI’s FD-1023 form. The next day the Mar-a-Lago indictments drop. Or, perhaps, it’s the collapse of the plea deal for Hunter Biden in that courtroom, the next day the superseding indictment is dropped. And then this week we get Devon Archer’s testimony about Hunter Biden and the Biden family’s finances. The next day you get the January 6th case. It’s always the next day, and I think people look at that and go, ‘Well that can’t be a coincidence,'” Coglianese said.

Trump was charged on Tuesday over allegations he attempted to interfere in the 2020 election and alleged involvement in Jan. 6. This marks the third time that Trump has been indicted.