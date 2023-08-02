Woman Allegedly Assaulted By Jackson Mahomes Closes Restaurant Over Lost Business, Death Threats: REPORT

A restaurant — Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas — in the middle of the legal case against the brother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is currently for lease.

Days after making the announcement that the restaurant was “closed until further notice,” the restaurant’s social media pages have posted a “For Lease” ad.

Back in May, Jackson Mahomes was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery after allegations that he shoved a waiter and forcibly kissed the female restaurant owner.

An employee of the restaurant, Stephanie Lopez, spoke to the The Kansas City Star and said the restaurant will be closed until the building finds a new tenant.

“It’s hard to own a company and go through everything that we’ve gone through,” Lopez told the outlet. “We were so close to making it, and then this whole thing happened.”

Here’s video footage that could back up the restaraunt owner’s claims against Jackson Mahomes “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”pic.twitter.com/rPggKmBDK2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 4, 2023

Aspen Vaughn, the owner of the restaurant, claimed in March that Jackson Mahomes grabbed her throat and forcibly kissed her on at least two occasions, the outlet noted.

Vaughn also gave a video to the outlet that shows Jackson Mahomes allegedly grabbing her throat and kissing her.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn claimed, adding, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer has denied the allegations.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Brandan Davies said in March. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.” (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Cause Lengthy Flight Delay After Completely Trashing A Plane: REPORT)

Vaughn told The Kansas City Star in July that business was down at her restaurant by 75%, and that she’s also been dealing with death threats and harassment since going to authorities. Vaughn also said that she suspects someone vandalized her restaurant as well, cutting connections to air conditioning and damaging natural gas lines. Water damage was also caused by someone pulling the fire alarm.

“I feel like definitely, since it’s occurred, my safety is definitely at risk,” Vaughn said. “I’m feeling attacked by people I’ve never met. Why do victims not come forward? It’s because this is how they get treated.”