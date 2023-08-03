CBS Reporter Calls Out Dem Rep Over Archer Testimony

CBS reporter Catherine Herridge fact-checked Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York Thursday, saying that Goldman mischaracterized testimony by Devon Archer.

Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators Monday prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence. Archer told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (RELATED: ‘We Have More Than They Wish They Had On Trump’: Byron Donalds Rips Democrats After Archer Testimony)

“Earlier this week we just had to rely on the characterization from Republicans and Democrats about Devon Archer’s testimony, but now we can see the full transcript,” Herridge said on CBS News in discussing the transcript of Archer’s testimony that was released Thursday by the House Oversight Committee.

WATCH:



“You’ll recall that Democrat Congressman Dan Goldman said that Archer testified that it was the illusion of access to Joe Biden that Hunter Biden was offering to these clients, but, in fact, when you look at the transcript, what you see is that that phrase, ‘illusion of access,’ is in Dan Goldman’s question,” Herridge continued. “It’s actually not what Devon Archer testified to. He says, ‘Yes, but that’s not quite fair. This was about showing that there was the signal that there’s influence and access here.’”

Goldman tried to brush off reports that President Joe Biden talked with business associates of his son Hunter while serving as vice president in a press conference immediately after Archer met with the investigators with the House Oversight Committee. “They’d talk about the weather,” Goldman told reporters.

The transcript also showed Goldman was unaware that emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop were available online.

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop on Oct. 14, 2020 that included emails related to business dealings by the Biden family. The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020.

Hunter Biden pled not guilty to all charges after the plea deal collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision July 26.

