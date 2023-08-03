Fans Are Paying Over $550 For Tonight’s NFL Hall Of Fame Game Between The New York Jets And Cleveland Browns

If you need any more evidence that Americans love football, here you go.

It’s been February since we’ve had any football, and tonight’s NFL Hall of Fame Game is proving that fans have been craving it like crazy. People are out here dropping loads of cash — hundreds of dollars — to see tonight’s preseason game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

Over at ticket exchange giant StubHub, the lowest ticket prices currently on sale are $211, while the most expensive are listed at a whopping $567.

In fans’ defense, this isn’t just some regular preseason game. This is: 1. the Hall of Fame Game, 2. Aaron Rodgers’ debut for the New York Jets (at least for the preseason) and 3. a showdown between Rodgers and Cleveland’s superstar quarterback DeShaun Watson (at least for a few plays).

Except … Aaron Rodgers isn’t even suiting up for the Jets. Ouch.

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen! People are literally blowing hundreds of dollars to see Aaron Rodgers Zach Wilson!

But hey! At least it’s still the Hall of Fame Game!

Football is back and people are paying over $300 to see the Jets play the Browns tonight… in the #HallOfFameGame because we are desperate for football. Worth it?https://t.co/eHKltgXjde — OutKick (@Outkick) August 3, 2023

I can’t lie, if I was rich or at least some kind of wealthy, I’d definitely buy these tickets. Hey, it’s the NFL Hall of Fame Game, it’s an event and also the first slice of football that we’ve had in six months — half a year!

But as an average person like 99.99% of the world’s population, there’s no way I’d spend this kind of money on a preseason ticket. And why do I have a feeling a lot of people put themselves in debt over this?

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is football fever.

IT’S BACK!