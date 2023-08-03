Naked Body Found Shoved Into Sealed Barrel Identified As Local Rapper

Police discovered the naked body of a 32-year-old man inside a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach on Monday.

Authorities identified the deceased victim as Javonnta Murphy, an aspiring musician from Sylmar, California, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Body found stuffed inside barrel that washed up in Malibu IDed as local rap artist https://t.co/3lz0oc0sVL pic.twitter.com/ZD6HIFjIUF — New York Post (@nypost) August 2, 2023

A lifeguard allegedly discovered the 55-gallon drum in the lagoon at around 10 a.m. Monday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga. Upon inspection, Murphy’s body was found sealed within the barrel, showing no signs of decomposition, the Times reported. (RELATED: Body Of Missing 27-Year-Old Banker Found In NYC Waterway)

While the origins of the barrel remain untraced, detectives observed distinctive markings that may link it to a printing company, the outlet noted.

Patrick Nelson, a close friend and father figure to Murphy, said that outside of rapping, Murphy dedicated his time to fitness and being a devoted father to his young son, per the Times. The aspiring artist was not known to be a regular Malibu visitor, according to Nelson.

Devastated and confused by the nature of the situation, Nelson told reporters, “[h]e was a good kid, good person. He didn’t gang-bang,” the outlet noted.

Murphy had been previously arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery, domestic violence, and failing to appear in court in 2017, per the Times. Furthermore, Murphy served three days in jail for violating a protective order in 2018, the outlet noted.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are now actively investigating the distinct cause and manner of Murphy’s death, per the Times.

“Whatever happened to him, whoever did it, I wish they could have solved it in a different way,” Nelson told the outlet.

Due to the peculiar conditions of the incident, authorities strongly suspect foul play was involved, an anonymous source linked to the investigation claimed.