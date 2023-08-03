Florida Cop Clocks Teen Driving At 132 MPH, Shares Moving Story With Parents

A law enforcement officer caught a 16-year-old driving at 132 mph earlier this year, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) video posted Tuesday.

OCSO Corporal Greg Rittger caught the young driver, who was behind the wheel of a white, newer-model Toyota Supra, speeding at 132 mph. The body-worn camera video captured the conversation between the deputy and the teen. “Do you understand that if you were 18, you’d be going to jail for reckless driving?” Corporal Rittger asked the teen.

Earlier this year we caught a teenager driving 132 mph on I-4! Corporal Greg Rittger made his parents come pick him up and shared a cautionary story with them. Excessive speeding is a very real danger we work to combat every day. #DriveSafely pic.twitter.com/BzdDhvF59B — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 1, 2023

Rittger then had the teen summon his father to the scene. “Dad, this is Corporal Rittger at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. I need you to come out here and pick up your son.” (RELATED: New Photos Reportedly Show Hunter Biden Speeding At 172 mMPH, Smoking Crack While Driving)

When the parents arrived, Rittiger shared a painful, cautionary story from his past.

“I guess, personally, why I called you and made you come out here is I had a kid about eight, nine, 10 years ago that I stopped in a brand new Mustang, and his parents were going through a divorce,” Rittger said. “They bought him this car and all this. He was like 16.”

“Three weeks after that court date, he wrapped the car around a tree. And now these parents don’t have a kid.”

The teen’s parents returned the car home. Rittiger gave the teen a speeding citation that requires a court appearance. The statutory fine for reckless driving amounted to $1,104 plus court costs, Rittiger explains in the video, although the judge could impose a higher penalty.