Video Shows Ex-MLB Player Going Into The Stands To Chase Down Fans During Game

Chaos ensued during a Wednesday game in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball when an ex-MLB player ran into the stands to confront a fan.

The incident occurred during the 10th inning of a game between the Long Island Ducks and Spire City Ghost Hounds. The Ghost Hounds just successfully converted a double-play to salvage a bases-loaded situation when former MLB catcher Raudy Read threw his glove and ran toward the stands, video shows.

The camera panned to see Read among multiple people racing up the stands before cutting to a different angle to show Read being held back from confronting the fan. Read can be seen walking back down to the field shaking his head and talking to the umpire. (RELATED: Security Teams Go At Each Other As Massive Brawl Explodes During Face-Off Ahead Of UFC Fight)

Former MLB player Raudy Read completes a double play then immediately runs up into the crowd to confront a fan pic.twitter.com/WceV8CIXrs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 4, 2023

It is unclear what sparked Read to charge the stands, but it appeared to be persistent throughout the inning as Read wasted no time after the double-play to charge the stands.

Umpires did not eject Read from the game, who struck out swinging in the bottom of the 10th, cementing the 11-9 win for the Ducks.

Read played catcher for the Washington Nationals from 2017-2019, appearing in only 14 games with a career batting average of .182, according to Baseball Reference. Currently Read has an impressive .303 batting average with 13 home runs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, although his team has a disappointing 9-13 record.