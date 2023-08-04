Entertainment

Senior Royals Snub Harry And Meghan From Queen Elizabeth’s One Year Death Anniversary Gathering: REPORT

Senior royals reportedly didn’t invite Harry and Meghan to an event honoring the late Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle Sept. 8th.

Harry and Meghan reportedly plan to attend the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, the day after the anniversary. However, the California couple did not receive an invitation from the Royal Family after the event was announced, according to The Sun. (RELATED: Elderly Navy Veg Who Is Meghan And Harry’s Neighbor Accused Couple Of Snubbing Him)

“There hasn’t been any outreach to them,” an insider said.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will begin their three week vacation at Balmoral Castle Aug. 21, where Queen Elizabeth passed away, per The Sun.

Prince William, Harry’s older brother, and his wife, Kate Middleton, will reportedly accompany the 74-year-old and 76-year-old monarchs with their three children. Prince Andrew, Harry’s uncle, who was stripped of his royal title in 2022 due to his sexual assault case, will also attend the event with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, The Sun noted.

Harry and Meghan denied rumors of them getting a divorce in July. Spotify canceled their “Archetypes” podcast and multi-year partnership in June.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fell out of favor with the Royal Family when they abandoned Buckingham Palace to live in Montecito, California. The couple increased tensions when they orchestrated a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they spoke negatively about the Royal Family.