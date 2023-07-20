REPORT: Inside Source Clears Up Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Breakup Rumors

An inside source close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly came forward to set the record straight on recent rumors suggesting there’s trouble in their marriage.

Divorce rumors have gripped the headlines in recent weeks, with many suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the outs. Some outlets reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already “taking time apart,” while others maintained their relationship was just fine. The source cleared the air by saying, “It’s not true. It’s literally made up,” according to Page Six.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on a “trial separation” after months of fighting.https://t.co/UzZ2lnTMho — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) July 20, 2023

The rumors first began when it was announced that Prince Harry would return to Africa without Markle on a solo mission to film an independent series for Netflix.

The news came soon after Spotify announced it had cut Markle’s podcast “Archeotypes.”

Some tabloids suggested the pair no longer served one another’s purpose, since they no longer shared mutual projects they could promote together, according to Page Six.(RELATED: Meghan Markle Accused Of Faking Her Own Podcast)

Separating fact from fiction has been complicated for fans, but Markle and Harry seemingly put those rumors to rest by celebrating the Fourth of July together, looking happy as can be.

Whether their marriage can stand the test of time, however, remains to be seen. For the moment, those closest to the situation have assured fans that Markle and Harry remain devoted to one another, and are continuing to evolve as a married couple.