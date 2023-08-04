‘Wide Open’: Tim Scott Pledges To Finish Border Wall If Elected President

Presidential hopeful Tim Scott promised during a visit to Yuma, Arizona, on Friday to finish the construction of the wall along the southern border and to end some of the Biden administration programs he argues incentivizes illegal immigration.

Scott, who represents South Carolina in the Senate, presented his plan to secure the southern border during a roundtable with local leaders, landowners and citizens affected by the crisis, according to a video of the meeting. The proposal includes hiring more Border Patrol agents, leveraging technology to stop fentanyl smuggling, hiring an additional 1,000 immigration judges and targeting the cartels financially. (RELATED: Biden Admin Spends Millions On Program That Helps Illegal Immigrants Access Social Services, Avoid Electronic Tracking)

“There are things we can do day one to stop the flow of illegal immigration,” Scott said.

WATCH:

“As President of the United States, I will sign legislation that will freeze the assets of the Mexican cartels. We have the power to do that,” Scott said.

Scott also promised during the meeting to “delete” the CBP One phone application that the Biden administration has provided migrants to book entry appointments at certain ports along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“If I was President of the United States, we would delete the app, number one, that President Biden has ushered into smartphones. There’s so many perversive symptoms to break our laws, to come to our country, that watching our border be insecure, unsafe and wide open is a problem that is colossal,” Scott said.

Federal authorities at the southern border saw a record of more than 2.3 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022.

