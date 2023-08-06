REPORT: Florida Golfer Arrested After Allegedly Punching 87-Year-Old That Led To His Death, Police Say

A Florida golfer has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter after allegedly punching an 87-year-old man at the Glenview Country Club in The Villages. The man later died.

Robert Edward Moore Jr., 76, is being hit with accusations of punching the victim repeatedly, which resulted in his death weeks later after he suffered bleeding in his brain. The confrontation between the two took place June 25, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

Here is the suspect pictured:

Identified as Dean William Zook, the victim ran into a vehicle in the club’s parking lot and thought it was Moore’s, and as a result, he reportedly asked Moore if they could trade insurance information with one another.

Instead, Moore allegedly punched Zook multiple times while the latter was trying to block the knocks with his hands.

Afterwards, Moore then realized that the vehicle that Zook hit actually wasn’t his, leaving the scene to go find it. (RELATED: REPORT: Golfer Slammed With Felony Charge After Allegedly Pushing Man Off Bridge At Golf Course)

“Zook spoke with deputies following the incident but began to slur his words and stumble before the ambulance was called. Doctors later discovered that Zook was bleeding from his brain and ultimately died on July 16,” said Fox 35’s report.

Moore reportedly told police Zook grabbed him and wouldn’t let go, to which he responded by punching the man, according to ABC News.

The media outlet went on to report that Moore was released on a $30,000 bond.