REPORT: Golfer Slammed With Felony Charge After Pushing Man Off Bridge At Golf Course

An arraignment date of Aug. 28 has been scheduled in a case that involves a Lake Tahoe man allegedly knocking a fellow golfer off a bridge after arguing with one another.

King Rickey McCarthy, 72, has been hit with a felony charge of battery causing substantial bodily harm on a person over the age of 60, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

Per the report, McCarthy waived his preliminary hearing in East Fork Court.

Both McCarthy and the victim, 74, were golfing the afternoon of April 6 at Carson Valley Golf Course, according to court documents via Tahoe Daily Tribune.

Witnesses state that the man yelled at McCarthy about his emergency break being on. The two then met on a bridge placed over an irrigation ditch. After shouting an epithet, McCarthy then allegedly pushed the man off the bridge, according to witnesses.

Falling five feet to the bottom of the dry ditch, the man was lying face down when police arrived. He claimed that he couldn’t feel each his back, hands or feet. (RELATED: Two Women Get Physical During ‘Barbie’ Movie Because Somebody Was Letting Their Kid Be A Little Snot)

It’s also being reported that McCarthy had a .134 blood alcohol content when the incident took place.

He was arrested on scene.

