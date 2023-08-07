Anheuser-Busch Now Being Forced To Sell Several Beer Brands

The collapse has just ratcheted up.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB-InBev) will be selling eight craft beer brands to Tilray Brands, according to an announcement from the anti-American beer giant (as well as the cannabis giant) Monday. The move will cut AB-InBev’s craft beer portfolio significantly.

A Canadian cannabis company, Tilray will be purchasing Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and Hiball Energy. The deal is expected to be finalized Sept. 2023 for $85 million, according to a Tilray 8-K filing.

On top of the beer brands, Anheuser-Busch will also be selling off the brands’ employees, breweries and associated brewpubs.

In other words, the disaster just got even more disastrous for Bud Light’s umbrella company.

$TLRY Announces Agreement to Acquire Eight Beer & Beverage Brands from Anheuser-Busch, Fueling Tilray’s Future in The U.S. Craft Beer Industry. Details https://t.co/COLGkq3mM4 pic.twitter.com/XB677bJj0F — Tilray Brands (@tilray) August 7, 2023

We’ve hit a new level, ladies and gentlemen.

Ever since the Dylan Mulvaney disaster, we’ve seen Anheuser-Busch and their brands (in particular Bud Light and Budweiser) utterly collapse, and over time, things have ratcheted up to get worse and worse. Well, this is another one of those times, as A-B is actually being forced to sell their beer brands. God, I find that hilarious.

And the fact they’re selling these brands to a cannabis company?

It just makes this entire thing even more comical. (RELATED: Bud Light Sales Tank Another 26% After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster)

Anheuser-Busch truly has fallen, ladies and gentlemen. From having America’s favorite beer to now selling several of their brands to a weed company … straight up clown world for A-B.

Ya gotta love it.