Eric Adams Opening Shelter For 2,000 Migrants After Previously Shuttering It

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that the city will open a shelter that will serve up to 2,000 migrants after previously closing the facility.

The city will begin using a soon-to-be-constructed center on Randall’s Island for adult migrants, Adams’ office said in a press release. The city closed a Randall’s Island migrant center in November that was estimated to have cost roughly $150 million to build, according to Bloomberg.

The city is caring for more than 57,000 migrants, the press release stated. (RELATED: ‘What The Hell’: NYC’s Migrants Aren’t Happy About A New City Shelter For Illegal Migrants)

The state will reimburse the city for costs that include construction, maintenance, and staffing for the new center, Adams’ office said.

“As the number of asylum seekers in our care continues to grow by hundreds every day, stretching our system to its breaking point and beyond, it has become more and more of a Herculean effort to find enough beds every night,” Adams said in the statement.

“We’re grateful to Governor Hochul and New York state for their partnership in opening this new humanitarian relief center and covering the costs, and we need more of the same from all levels of government. We will continue to work with the governor and elected officials across the state to address this crisis as New York City continues to do more than any other level of government,” Adams added.

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has emphasized that the city lacks the space for any more migrants and deployed flyers to the southern border relaying that message to those crossing into the U.S. Shortly after, illegal migrants slept outside of the shuttered Roosevelt Hotel, which the city has turned into a center for them.

The city has opened more than 190 emergency shelters for migrants and is also said to be considering using Central Park to shelter migrants, according to Gothamist.

